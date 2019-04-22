Duke Realty (DRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Duke Realty to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Duke Realty has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.37-1.43 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $1.37-1.43 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 40.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Duke Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Duke Realty stock opened at $30.13 on Monday. Duke Realty has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $154,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

