Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Timothy Regan Sells 1,000 Shares

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $21,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $44,680.00.

DBX stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of -16.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Dropbox Inc has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $375.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.64 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dropbox to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

