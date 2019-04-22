Doctor-services firm says Personal Information of patients Vulnerable

Nationwide company EmCare states a breach exposed personal data including in some instances their Social Security numbers and info.

EmCare Inc. said Saturday that an unauthorized third party gained access to the information through employee email accounts.

Company representative Aliese Polk reported the breached employee email accounts included info on over 60,000 people, for example approximately 31,000 patients.

The company, located in Plantation, Florida, says it does not know if the information was taken, and there is no indication.

EmCare said it began notifying people that were affected on Friday. It is taking extra security measures to prevent another violation, such as giving training about protection to employees.

The company said it arranged for solutions and identity security for employees and patients whose Social Security or permit numbers were vulnerable.

EmCare and competitions like TeamHealth supply emergency room staffing and billing and other solutions for hospitals.

A Yale University study last year found when EmCare understands a contract to operate an emergency room, it then presents amazingly significant out-of-network invoices to patients and renders insurance networks. EmCare described the study.

This story was corrected to show the business is based in Plantation, Florida.