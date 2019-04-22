Dmc Global (BOOM) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti cut shares of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dmc Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Dmc Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dmc Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Dmc Global has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dmc Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Dmc Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Yvon Pierre Cariou sold 17,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $812,427.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,031,895.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 383.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 32.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dmc Global during the third quarter worth $132,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

