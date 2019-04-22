Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.25 Million Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,644,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $10,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,622,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 494,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,640,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 169,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,640,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 169,731 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,192,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,382,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $7.71 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.22.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.93 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Street Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

