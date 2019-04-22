Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,958 Shares of Eastern Co (EML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 418,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Eastern worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EML. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Eastern by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 112,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 247,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eastern by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eastern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 265,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EML opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.36. Eastern Co has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

