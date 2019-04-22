Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Position Lessened by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,380 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for approximately 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,847,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.53. 9,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $289.78 million, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 1.78. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 38.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.90) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

