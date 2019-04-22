Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Position Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28,126.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,317 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Randall J. Holder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Hollis bought 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.12 per share, with a total value of $505,372.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $626,158 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $107.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $140.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.41). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $633.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Oppenheimer set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

