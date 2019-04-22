Deutsche Bank AG Sells 102,171 Shares of The GEO Group Inc (GEO)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,171 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of The GEO Group worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,710,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,358,000 after acquiring an additional 735,209 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 11.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,087,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325,773 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 64.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEO stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The GEO Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.24). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $599.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The GEO Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

