Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Noah worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth $156,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noah in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Citigroup cut Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.17 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.72.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $53.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The asset manager reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.57 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/deutsche-bank-ag-raises-position-in-noah-holdings-limited-noah.html.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.