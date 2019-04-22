Deutsche Bank AG Acquires Shares of 145,547 iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 145,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 673.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.89 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

