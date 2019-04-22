Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 73,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 18,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of PEP opened at $127.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 65.12%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/deroy-devereaux-private-investment-counsel-inc-boosts-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.