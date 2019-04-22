Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $6.18 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Credicorp makes up 1.4% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,701,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,423,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Credicorp by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 826,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,295,000 after purchasing an additional 179,314 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Credicorp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 235,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,266,000 after purchasing an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Credicorp by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 363,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,525,000 after purchasing an additional 72,570 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BAP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.96. 3,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,168. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $207.41 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.37). Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $20.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous dividend of $14.17. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

