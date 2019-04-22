Deltec Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 86,393 Embraer SA (ERJ)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 86,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERJ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 2,209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,383 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 12,514,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,895,000 after purchasing an additional 793,230 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,095,000 after purchasing an additional 757,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 709,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 578,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Embraer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Embraer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of Embraer stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,902. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -65.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of -0.29.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Embraer had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Embraer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Embraer SA will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/deltec-asset-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-86393-embraer-sa-erj.html.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.