David Eric Klein Sells 25,980 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP David Eric Klein sold 25,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $5,161,186.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,852 shares in the company, valued at $13,876,798.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of STZ traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.46. 2,180,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,363. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $150.37 and a one year high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. HSBC upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,013,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,276,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,909,000 after buying an additional 120,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,866,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,545,000 after buying an additional 59,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,253,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

