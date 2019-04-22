D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stake Increased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,933 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 10.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 326.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $41.00 price objective on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NYSE DHI opened at $46.42 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $46.91. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. D. R. Horton’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $57,062.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock worth $497,652. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

