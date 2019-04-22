Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

CY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cypress Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Cypress Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $16.33 on Thursday. Cypress Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $604.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,282.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Trent Thad sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $260,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,795.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $658,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,219,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,094 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 1,186.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,820,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,865,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

