Cwm LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $23,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.66. 2,503,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,138. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other news, Director Donald E. Felsinger acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cwm LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/cwm-llc-sells-11447-shares-of-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm.html.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.