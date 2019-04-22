Cwm LLC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,605 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF comprises about 0.8% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $39,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 608,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,939,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,019,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after acquiring an additional 185,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.80. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,950. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $60.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cwm LLC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/cwm-llc-raises-position-in-invesco-dwa-momentum-etf-pdp.html.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.