CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 764.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 71.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.77 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $73.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

