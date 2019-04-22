CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 972,409 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $63,712,000 after acquiring an additional 964,854 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,018,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $709,914,000 after acquiring an additional 659,975 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $52.63 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.77 and a 52 week high of $82.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

In other CVS Health news, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

