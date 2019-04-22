Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5,590.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $352,796,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,371,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,806,283,000 after buying an additional 2,254,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $100,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $10,260,057.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,910,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $11,635,495.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX opened at $76.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $76.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 11.98%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

