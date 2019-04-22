Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,131,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,055,000 after acquiring an additional 75,205 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 217.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 109.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 19.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,218,000 after acquiring an additional 223,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 8.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,577. Ctrip.Com International has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ctrip.Com International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

