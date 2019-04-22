CSX (CSX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CSX have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Ushering in further good news, the company performed well in the first quarter of 2019, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the respective estimates. Both the metrics also improved year over year. Results were aided by favorable pricing and volume growth. Lower operating expenses too aided bottom-line growth. Furthermore, operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) improved in the quarter, courtesy of its cost-control measures. These apart, the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividend payments and buybacks are encouraging. This February, CSX announced a 9.1% dividend hike to 24 cents per share. However, below-par performance of the company's intermodal unit in the first quarter is worrisome. Additionally, CSX's high debt levels raise concern.”

Get CSX alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SNS Securities cut shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $78.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. CSX has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in CSX by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.