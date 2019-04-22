Crown (CCK) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crown from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $56.43 on Monday. Crown has a 52-week low of $39.05 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. Crown had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 57.14%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Crown’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $532,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $6,902,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,464 shares in the company, valued at $61,828,878.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,692,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,721 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,142,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 47.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,959 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 4,966.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 895,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,233,000 after purchasing an additional 877,999 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

