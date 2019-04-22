Critical Contrast: Morningstar (MORN) and Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Focus Financial Partners does not pay a dividend. Morningstar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This table compares Morningstar and Focus Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 17.94% 18.22% 11.37% Focus Financial Partners -4.34% 69.46% 2.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Morningstar and Focus Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Focus Financial Partners 0 4 2 0 2.33

Focus Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.85%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than Morningstar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Morningstar and Focus Financial Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.02 billion 5.64 $183.00 million N/A N/A Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million 2.80 -$590,000.00 $0.99 37.17

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners.

Summary

Morningstar beats Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including pricing and commodity data; Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment research platform; investment management solutions, which include Morningstar Managed Portfolios, the strategist models on third-party managed account platforms, as well as services for institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection; institutional asset management services for asset management firms, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a Web-based investment planning system; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components, a set of tools and capabilities that builds customized Websites or enhances existing solutions; Morningstar Research, which includes equity research and manager research; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings and analysis for structured credits, as well as operational risk assessment services; Morningstar Indexes, a set of investment indexes; workplace solutions, such as retirement advice and managed accounts, fiduciary services, and custom models; a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions; equity and manager research, and credit rating services; and institutional asset management, asset allocation, and manager selection services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.