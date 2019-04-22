Critical Analysis: I.D. Systems (IDSY) vs. Viscount Systems (VSYS)

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for I.D. Systems and Viscount Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score I.D. Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

I.D. Systems currently has a consensus target price of $9.53, suggesting a potential upside of 67.25%. Given I.D. Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe I.D. Systems is more favorable than Viscount Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.3% of I.D. Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of I.D. Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares I.D. Systems and Viscount Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio I.D. Systems $53.06 million 1.96 -$5.81 million ($0.22) -25.91 Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viscount Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than I.D. Systems.

Profitability

This table compares I.D. Systems and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets I.D. Systems -10.95% -12.49% -6.75% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

I.D. Systems has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viscount Systems has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

I.D. Systems beats Viscount Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About I.D. Systems

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions primarily in North America. The company provides integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, monitor, track, and analyze industrial and rental vehicles, as well as transportation assets. It offers industrial truck asset management and connected vehicles products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customer's computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the system's database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software. It also offers transportation asset management products comprising on-asset hardware configurations to address various remote asset types; VeriWise Intelligence Portal, a hosted Website that provides Internet access to client asset information; and a direct data feed through XML or Web services. In addition, I.D. Systems, Inc. offers hardware and software solutions, as well as hosting, maintenance, and support and consulting services; and Software as a Service covering system monitoring, help desk technical support, escalation procedure development, routine diagnostic data analysis, and software updates services. The company markets and sells its wireless solutions directly to commercial and government sectors in automotive manufacturing, retail, shipping, freight transportation, heavy industry, wholesale distribution, aerospace and defense, homeland security, and vehicle rental markets, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as original equipment manufacturers and industrial equipment dealers. I.D. Systems, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Viscount Systems

Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

