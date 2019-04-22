Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for SAP (SAP)

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €110.35 ($128.31).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €100.48 ($116.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €108.52 ($126.19). The company has a market capitalization of $119.97 billion and a PE ratio of 29.38.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

