Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nestlé (NESN) a CHF 84 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 84 price objective on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 88 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 97.29.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

