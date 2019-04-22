Cousins Properties (CUZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Cousins Properties has set its guidance at EPS and its FY19 guidance at $0.61 to $0.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cousins Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $9.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America set a $11.00 price target on Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
