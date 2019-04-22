County Bancorp (ICBK) Upgraded at Sandler O’Neill

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ICBK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Hovde Group lowered County Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on County Bancorp to $23.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of County Bancorp stock opened at $17.67 on Monday. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $29.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Miller purchased 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $51,735.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,354 shares in the company, valued at $507,416.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $53,450. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in County Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 289,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in County Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in County Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in County Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 125,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in County Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

