Couchain (COU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $41,042.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Couchain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, Couchain has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $607.31 or 0.11448224 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000969 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00023350 BTC.

About Couchain

COU is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

