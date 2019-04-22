In a story April 9 of Land Management hearing a new license for the annual Burning Man event, The Associated Press erroneously reported the Burning Man manager of government affairs is Marmee Benson. Her title is Marnee Benson.

A version of the story is below:

Burning Man festival backers oppose new national constraints

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

Some supporters of the Man festival that is counter-culture are whining about new limitations the government is currently proposing for the occasion.

Many festival supporters among the almost 200 people who jammed the meeting room said the programs could lead to more damage to the environment compared to present conditions, including mandating trash containers which would entice an accumulation of garbage at the site by which”leave no trace” is a mantra and many festival-goers are devoted to packaging in and outside their own garbage.

The prospective steps are included as part of its consideration of a fresh 10-year particular use permit for its temporary community known as Black Rock City about the Black Rock Desert, 100 miles (160 km ) north west of Reno.

The celebration of creativity and free-expression is known as the arts festival in North America, together with guerilla theatrics art cars, bands and theme camps. Clothing is optional.

Organizers say the proposed changes of the bureau would include the costs of this weeklong event that dissipates Labor Day weekend together with all the burning of a wooden effigy and $10 million.

The next meeting was scheduled in Lovelock, Nevada.

“BLM presents you under surveillance in Black Rock City, surrounded not only by scenic landscape but by impenetrable concrete obstacles, where dumpsters replace goodwill, where your actions are tracked by police and security guards… in which you’re greeted with a constitutional violation,” explained Marnee Benson, Burning Man’s associate director of government affairs.

“We watch Black Rock City as an imperfect but glorious cultural epicenter, characterized by generosity and kindness, imagination, self-expression,” she said. “where individuals come together to observe the human spirt and observe our lands.”

Frederick Osterhagen, a”leave no trace” instructor from Carson City who has been volunteering to pick up trash on the playa for 30 decades, vouched for the group’s environmental credentials.

He said he would collect three or four enormous garbage bags full of garbage on a trip, before Burning Man came. “The last time I did this, I got less than a bucket full,” Osterhagen explained.

Many speakers stated that the agency created solutions. Some shouted insults in Bureau Field Manager Mark Hall.

However, Patrick Donnelly, Nevada state director for the Center for Biological Diversity, said his national environmental group supports many of those”sensible steps” proposed to protect the desert ecosystem.

“In 15 decades of attending public meetings on environmental review documents, I’ve never noticed BLM be quite so accommodating to people yelling, interrupting and heckling,” Donnelly said.

“We’re dealing with a public lands user group that has had few controls placed in their own behaviors for decades and they want to see it stay that way,” he said. “Burning Man is the single biggest gathering on any kind of public lands in the nation and has to be treated exactly the same way we handle a mine, an oilfield or an off-road vehicle race”

Hall stated after choosing alternatives maintain it at the to either boost capacity to 100,000, reduce it into 50,000 or deny a special use permit 42, the agency intends to issue a last impact statement in July. He signaled the alternative is not likely to prevail.