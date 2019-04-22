Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) Holdings Reduced by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 382,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 514.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from $40.00 to $3.71 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $480.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 16.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $32.52 and a 1 year high of $39.46.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

