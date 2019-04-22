Core Laboratories (CLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Core Laboratories to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Core Laboratories has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $0.42-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.42-0.45 EPS.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 63.86%. The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Core Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $73.83 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In other news, CAO Kevin Daniels sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $28,355.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $23,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

