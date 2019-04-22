Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Buys 417 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,238 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Facebook by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 451 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $178.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $517.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The social networking company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.40 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $7,971,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total value of $233,632.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,569 shares in the company, valued at $254,209.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,594,435 shares of company stock worth $277,936,313 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/cooper-haims-advisors-llc-buys-417-shares-of-facebook-inc-fb.html.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.