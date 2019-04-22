Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Position Lifted by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 58,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 734.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 156,373 shares in the last quarter.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $317.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Saturday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

In related news, Director Stanley Md Zinberg sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total transaction of $214,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,612.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert D. Auerbach sold 5,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,597,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,030 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,465 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COO opened at $281.22 on Monday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $302.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.50 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

