Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (WBBW) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (VBFC)

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westbury Bancorp $34.71 million 2.29 $4.20 million N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial $27.26 million 1.75 $3.04 million N/A N/A

Westbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Westbury Bancorp and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westbury Bancorp and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westbury Bancorp 16.09% N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial 11.05% 8.59% 0.60%

Summary

Westbury Bancorp beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westbury Bancorp Company Profile

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family loans, commercial business loans, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and automobile loans, as well as education loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services. It operates eight banking offices in Washington and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin; and loan production offices in Dane and Outagamie counties, Wisconsin. The company also operates nine ATMs at its branches and one other at a stand-alone location. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in West Bend, Wisconsin.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

