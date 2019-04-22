Contrasting Banco Macro (BMA) & Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Macro has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Banco Macro and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Macro 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lloyds Banking Group 1 3 5 0 2.44

Banco Macro currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Banco Macro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Banco Macro is more favorable than Lloyds Banking Group.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Macro and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Macro 22.36% 27.90% 5.08% Lloyds Banking Group 23.49% 14.65% 0.89%

Dividends

Banco Macro pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Banco Macro pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Macro has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Lloyds Banking Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Macro and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Macro $2.15 billion 1.44 $558.39 million $7.82 6.01 Lloyds Banking Group $33.43 billion 1.82 $5.74 billion N/A N/A

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Macro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of Banco Macro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Banco Macro on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers. The company also provides personal loans, document discounts, mortgages, overdrafts, pledged loans, and credit card loans to retail customers. In addition, it offers corporate banking products and services that include deposits, lending, check cashing advances and factoring, guaranteed loans, credit lines for financing foreign trade, and cash management services. Further, the company provides trust, payroll, and financial agency services, as well as corporate credit cards and other specialty products; transaction services, such as collection services, payments to suppliers, payroll services, foreign exchange transactions, and foreign trade services; and information services, such as Datanet and Interpymes services to corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 445 branches, 1,443 ATMs, 912 self-service terminals, and service points. Banco Macro S.A. also offers Internet banking services. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

