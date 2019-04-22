Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 60.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 278,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 104,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $7,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBPX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 951,920.0% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 475,960 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Continental Building Products by 552.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 480,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after purchasing an additional 406,710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Continental Building Products by 15,441.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 331,373 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Continental Building Products by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $7,945,000.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $39,899.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBPX. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Shares of CBPX opened at $24.93 on Monday. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $140.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Building Products Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

