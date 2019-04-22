Continental AG (CON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €163.90 ($190.58).

A number of research firms have commented on CON. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

ETR CON opened at €155.60 ($180.93) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Continental has a one year low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a one year high of €229.40 ($266.74).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

