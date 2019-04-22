Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) Holdings Trimmed by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.23% of Consolidated Water worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $188.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $30,454.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 6,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $89,140.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,873 shares in the company, valued at $295,285.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,237 shares of company stock worth $223,560. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CWCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Consolidated Water Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

