Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Shares Bought by Iberiabank Corp

Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $266,741,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,452.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,543,263 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,195.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,341,000 after buying an additional 1,092,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,920,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,265,000 after buying an additional 1,052,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $73,086,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.86. 1,141,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,866. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-shares-bought-by-iberiabank-corp.html.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.