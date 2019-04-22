Consolidated Edison (ED) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) has been assigned a $80.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.07 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.51.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ED. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.