ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 52,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,291 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $25,236,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 536 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE COP opened at $65.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The energy producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Bought by Liberty Wealth Management LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/conocophillips-cop-shares-bought-by-liberty-wealth-management-llc.html.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.