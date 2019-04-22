Conning Inc. Purchases 22,129 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

Conning Inc. raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 498,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,129 shares during the quarter. VF makes up 1.4% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in VF were worth $43,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in VF by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in VF by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in VF by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get VF alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on VF from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank cut VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In other news, Chairman Steven E. Rendle sold 65,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $5,669,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 236,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,917.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 51,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $4,373,501.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,016,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 229,267 shares of company stock valued at $19,577,926 in the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.85. 1,685,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conning Inc. Purchases 22,129 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/conning-inc-purchases-22129-shares-of-vf-corp-vfc.html.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.