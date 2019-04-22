Conning Inc. Has $5.78 Million Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Conning Inc. raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,474,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 113,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4,392.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 121.2% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.07 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of ONEOK from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

