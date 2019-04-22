Comparing Virtu Financial (VIRT) & Merriman (MERR)

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) and Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Merriman does not pay a dividend. Virtu Financial pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Virtu Financial and Merriman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtu Financial $1.88 billion 2.55 $289.44 million $1.96 12.87 Merriman N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Virtu Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Merriman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.7% of Virtu Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of Virtu Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.0% of Merriman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Virtu Financial and Merriman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtu Financial 15.39% 24.62% 4.82% Merriman N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Virtu Financial and Merriman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtu Financial 0 6 4 0 2.40 Merriman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtu Financial presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Virtu Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virtu Financial is more favorable than Merriman.

Volatility and Risk

Virtu Financial has a beta of -0.73, indicating that its share price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merriman has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtu Financial beats Merriman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Its Execution Services segment comprises agency-based trading and trading venues, which offer execution services in equities, ETFs, futures, and fixed income to institutions, banks, and broker dealers. Virtu Financial, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Merriman

Merriman Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc., provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice. It also offers institutional brokerage services, including institutional sales trading and equity execution, and options execution services to institutional clients. In addition, the company executes securities transactions for money managers, mutual funds, hedge funds, insurance companies, and pension and profit-sharing plans; and provides integrated research and trading solutions, as well as capital markets advisory services. It primarily serves institutional investors and corporate clients. The company was formerly known as Merriman Curhan Ford Group, Inc. and changed its name to Merriman Holdings, Inc. in August 2010. Merriman Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.