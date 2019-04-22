Comparing Vapotherm (VAPO) and Its Rivals

Vapotherm (NYSE: VAPO) is one of 121 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vapotherm to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Vapotherm alerts:

47.5% of Vapotherm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vapotherm and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $42.38 million -$42.47 million -1.28 Vapotherm Competitors $1.48 billion $146.48 million 39.08

Vapotherm’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vapotherm and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm Competitors -30.00% -41.48% -13.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vapotherm and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vapotherm Competitors 814 2815 4988 252 2.53

Vapotherm currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.89%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.06%. Given Vapotherm’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vapotherm is more favorable than its competitors.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit and Q50 compressor; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.