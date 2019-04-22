Comparing Mitel Networks (MITL) & GTX (GTXO)

Mitel Networks (NASDAQ:MITL) and GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Mitel Networks has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTX has a beta of 3.83, suggesting that its share price is 283% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitel Networks and GTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitel Networks -1.07% -3.71% -0.91% GTX -234.21% N/A -430.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitel Networks and GTX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitel Networks $1.06 billion 1.30 -$49.70 million ($0.40) -27.88 GTX $690,000.00 0.73 -$1.26 million N/A N/A

GTX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mitel Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mitel Networks and GTX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitel Networks 0 2 0 0 2.00 GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mitel Networks currently has a consensus target price of $12.58, indicating a potential upside of 12.78%. Given Mitel Networks’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mitel Networks is more favorable than GTX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Mitel Networks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitel Networks beats GTX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitel Networks

Mitel Networks Corporation provides cloud and on-site business communications and collaboration software, services, and solutions. It operates in two segments, Enterprise and Cloud. The Enterprise segment sells and supports products and services for premise-based customers, including its premise-based IP and TDM telephony platforms; desktop devices, and unified communications and collaborations (UCC); and contact center applications that are deployed on the customer's premise under the MiVoice brand. The Cloud segment offers retail cloud services, such as UCC applications, voice and data telecommunications, and desktop devices that provide hosted cloud and related services directly to the end users under the MiCloud brand. It also provides wholesale services comprising hosted PBX, voice and video calling, SIP trunking, voicemail, call center, audio conferencing, and video and Web collaboration services to service providers under the Powered by Mitel brand. The company sells its solutions through direct and indirect channels, as well as through strategic technology partnerships in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Mitel Networks Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

